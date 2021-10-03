Spokane local businesses come together to support fallen firefighter's family

Fall Festival will celebrate local vendor's as well as host a raffle to raise money for Lieutenant Cody Traber's family.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reece Boutique will be hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday to raise money for a fallen Spokane firefighter’s family.

Vendors from around the Spokane area will come together at Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9. This event will feature many different local vendors as well as activities for community members to participate in. One event in particular is the raffle to raise money to support fallen Spokane County firefighter, Lieutenant Cody Traber.

Traber died in August after falling off the Wandermere Bridge when investigating reports of a wildfire.

Community member and owner of NW Boutique, Chantel Hoogstad, suggested to the founder of Fall Festival and owner of Reece Boutique, Nancy Kimball, that proceeds from the raffle should be donated in support of Traber’s family. Hoogstad’s husband is a firefighter and used to work with Traber.

“I would like to get as many people to come out to our market in order for us to drive as many raffle tickets as we can to help support his family as well as support all the local businesses participating,” said Kimball.

Kimball said Fall Festival will be the third event she has hosted in the parking lot of her boutique to help spread spread awareness and support local businesses who struggled during the pandemic.

Twenty-five local, mainly woman-owned, vendors will be at the Fall Festival. Half have now donated several items to the raffle to help increase proceeds.