Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo plan to open with ribbon cutting event

The first 700 people through the fair gates will receive free admission.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo opens Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, according to a press release.

This Friday, Spokane County Commissioners will welcome fair goers and cut the ribbon at 10:45 a.m. Immediately following the ceremony, the fair gates will open and the first 700 people through the gates will receive free admission, thanks to a sponsorship from Ziggy’s.

The Fair theme this year is “More fun in 2021,” and is scheduled to take place between Sept. 10-19, 2021. For a full list of events and a schedule, click here.

Many improvements have been made regarding sanitation at the fair. Touchless water faucets have been installed in all the conveniently located restrooms throughout the property thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Washington Department of Agriculture.