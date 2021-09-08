Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo plan to open with ribbon cutting event

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo opens Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, according to a press release.
This Friday, Spokane County Commissioners will welcome fair goers and cut the ribbon at 10:45 a.m. Immediately following the ceremony, the fair gates will open and the first 700 people through the gates will receive free admission, thanks to a sponsorship from Ziggy’s.
The Fair theme this year is “More fun in 2021,” and is scheduled to take place between Sept. 10-19, 2021. For a full list of events and a schedule, click here.
Many improvements have been made regarding sanitation at the fair. Touchless water faucets have been installed in all the conveniently located restrooms throughout the property thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Washington Department of Agriculture.
Spokane County reminds guests that they must wear masks while in any indoor facility throughout the Fairgrounds and is encouraging the use of masks outside. The Fair also asks guests to stay home if they exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms and follow guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District.