x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Entertainment

Drive-in movies to start this Friday at Spokane County fairgrounds

The first movie to be shown will be Sonic the Hedgehog.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center will be holding drive-in movies starting Friday, September 18.

The films will be shown on a six-story screen built at the fairgrounds, according to a news release, and the first movie shown will be Sonic the Hedgehog. The drive-in is being run by Pop Up Movies of Spokane,

The drive-in will also host concert series and raves, according to the release. Social distancing guidelines, as well as additional space between cars, will be in place at the drive-in.

The drive-in said it discourages those with health issues or symptoms to not attend. Admission is priced by vehicle and can be purchased at the Spokane Drive-In website.

Related Articles