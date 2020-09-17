Drive-in movies to start this Friday at Spokane County fairgrounds

The first movie to be shown will be Sonic the Hedgehog.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center will be holding drive-in movies starting Friday, September 18.

The films will be shown on a six-story screen built at the fairgrounds, according to a news release, and the first movie shown will be Sonic the Hedgehog. The drive-in is being run by Pop Up Movies of Spokane,

The drive-in will also host concert series and raves, according to the release. Social distancing guidelines, as well as additional space between cars, will be in place at the drive-in.