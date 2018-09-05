SPOKANE, Wash. – The 1980s were a heyday of comedy, both across the nation and the Inland Northwest. Spokane attracted some big comedy names during the decade, such as a young Jerry Seinfeld.

Several comedy clubs found success in the 1980s as well. The remnants of one—“C.J. Timothy’s”—can still be found underneath O’Doherty’s Irish Grille in downtown Spokane.

By the 1990s, C.J. Timothy’s and the rest of the Spokane comedy scene faded into the background. In 2016, however, the Spokane Comedy Club opened and brought new life, along with fervent audiences and big names.

“It’s been wonderful,” said co-owner Renee Fandte. “We anticipated a slower start up than we actually had. The town has just totally embraced the club. They’re super excited about it.”

A city the size of Spokane would not usually attract big names, but Fandte said they’ve worked hard to garner a good reputation in the industry, which has paid off with many successful comedians including Spokane in their tours.

It’s not just fresh-faced comedians, either. In the spirit of KREM 2 80s Week, we asked about some comedy legends that have visited, including Pauly Shore and Val Kilmer.

“He was my first really big name when I started here, and I was beyond nervous,” said manager Chris Baker of Kilmer. “His show was great and it was a true privilege to be able to have met him and shook his hand. And he was still rocking the Top Gun aviators and a Batman hat when he showed up, so it was good.

“People don’t think Spokane can get an A-list comedy club, and think we’re small," he continued.

“Everybody who’s been to Spokane, they love the town,” added Fandte of the comedians. “They’re just amazed at how beautiful it is, how great the people are, and they constantly want to come back."

