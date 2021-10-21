Spokane chef Ricky Webster competes on 'Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween'

The competitive baking show is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. It is available to stream on Peacock now.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane chef Ricky Webster will compete on a Halloween-themed baking competition show.

It's not just any baking show, 'Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween' will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

"This was just was massive when we walked onto the stage, it was huge. They had us coming out with lanterns through a graveyard," Webster said. "It was just incredible the amount of attention to detail and just really what they were having us do, I mean we had to go six feet up and fill a 12 by 12 room with edible goodies."

Webster said it was a lifelong dream of his cook for, or even meet Martha Stewart.

"It's always been a dream and a goal of mine to meet Martha Stewart and now, you know, Martha and Snoop are like this pair to be reckoned with," Webster said. "They come out on stage when we're filming and and we're in the middle of the competition and they announced our judges and hosts and they come out and I lost it, I mean it was a big moment for sure."

Viewers can watch the competition show on the NBC streaming platform, Peacock.

Webster is no stranger to winning food contests.

Webster earned the title of champion on Hallmark Drama's first ever-baking competition, "Christmas Cookie Matchup," in November 2019. He is a Sysco business consultant who has worked in the food industry for more than 18 years. In November 2018, he nabbed the grand prize of $10,000 on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” alongside Spokane baker Amber Stout. He was also named one of 11 finalists in the "2019 Real California Pizza Contest".

Webster also opened a bakery and cheese shop named Rind and Wheat in Spokane. The shop was opened in 2020 and provides seasonal and cultural breads, baked goods, and artisan cheeses to the Inland Northwest.