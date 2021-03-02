Spokane Arena makes first concert announcement since COVID-19 pandemic began

The Weeknd will be stopping at the arena on his world tour on April 30, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena made its first concert announcement since all events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

The arena is currently serving as one of four mass vaccination sites in Washington state. The arena is vaccinating an estimated 500 people a day, and also serving as a COVID-19 testing site.

The arena does have a few other events listed on it's website, such as several Spokane Shock games and the Whitworth University commencement. However, state guidelines will have to change in order for those events to move forward in the coming months.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale following The Weeknd's performance at the Super Bowl, starting Monday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.