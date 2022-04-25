Soul singer Allen Stone talks about being in the semi-finals of NBC's American Song Contest

ALLEN : "It's really exciting to get to represent Washington State. You know, the lineage of music that comes from the state of Washington is endless. And the history of music that has come out of that beautiful state, and specifically, Seattle, it's shaped who I am as a musician, and as a music lover. And so, getting to bring a piece of original music to national television. And represent Washington State is like, it feels good."

ELLEN: "Tell me a little bit about like, how did you end up on the show in the first place?



ALLEN: "So they approached me with the idea and, you know, initially when somebody approaches you with an idea like this, there's always those natural fears. It's like well, it's a competition show. Are they gonna let me be me? You know, kind of like that. I feel like I have a career. It seems weird to be on and there are all these kinds of like, things that sputter in your mind and make you be like a little bit wary of that. But I was able to pitch my artistry and like my idea for not only the song that I wanted to play and sing but the production that I wanted to use. And then I also got to represent Washington State. So kind of enough things lined up in a row that made me go, man, I think this will be a cool thing."



ELLEN: "Can you give us a little hint about the song you're gonna sing tonight?"

