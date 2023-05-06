Silverwood Theme Park opens for the 2023 season

Silverwood opened for the season at 11 a.m. Saturday. The magic and variety shows and train ride will have additions and new twists this year.

ATHOL, Idaho — Vicky Richardson is going to be up this morning.

And down.

And then back up.

“Life is too short not to have fun,” the Bayview woman said.

Richardson plans to be among the first into Silverwood Theme Park and ride Panic Plunge 50 consecutive times.

Not even a forecast of heavy rain will deter her.

“I will bring rain gear,” Richardson said.

Silverwood opens for the season at 11 a.m. today.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 35th anniversary with guests this weekend and all summer long,” said Stephanie Sampson, public relations manager.

The park, about 20 miles north of Coeur d'Alene just off U.S. 95, has more than 70 rides, slides, shows and attractions.

This summer, it will offer about 1,500 jobs paying in the range of about $16 an hour to $21.

To fill that many posts, Silverwood gets creative with incentives, such as bus rides to and from work, bonuses and pizza days.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.