SPOKANE, Wash. — The re-opening of the Riverfront Park Pavilion was capped off with a dazzling light display on Saturday night.

As the pavilion filled with people for the final night of the two-day grand re-opening, the pavilion was lit up with a multi-colored light display for on-lookers.

The weather remained clear, giving perfect conditions for those in attendance.

The renovations took seven years to complete and cost $24 million.

The new features include an open lawn, portable stage and 360-degree viewing platform, among other additions.

The pavilion will hold concerts, demonstrations and other community events, Garrett Jones, interim director of Spokane Parks and Recreation, said.

The net structure has shade triangles to cool the open lawn and is strung with lights that can perform colorful shows during the nighttime hours.

RELATED: Riverfront Park Pavilion reopens with concerts, light shows tonight

RELATED: Flashback Friday: A look at Riverfront Park Pavilion in 1989

The following video is a tour of the new Riverfront Park Pavilion.