Public Facilities District warns buyers of scalpers ahead of Paul McCartney's first show in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tickets went on sale this morning for Paul McCartney's first ever show in Spokane. The renowned musician will be kicking off his Got Back tour in Spokane on Apr. 28.

At this time, only American Express card holders can get their tickets for the show, but according to the Spokane Public Facilities District, buyers should be wary of third-party sellers.

The district says that concert goers should only buy tickets through TicketsWest or directly through the Spokane Arena's website. The arena says prices should only range from $99-$299. If those numbers are higher, it is most likely a scalper.