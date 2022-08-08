Professional Bull Riders tour returns to the Spokane Arena in January 2023

In a one-night-only event, bull riders will wow crowds in the Spokane arena and compete for the night's ultimate bull riding champion.

In early 2023, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will make its way to the Spokane Arena.

The one-night-only event will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 of next year. Forty professional bull riders will gather at the Spokane Arena to compete and become the night’s champion.

Bull riders will each attempt one bull in Round 1 of the event. The top 10 of the first round will then proceed to the championship round and attempt to outlast the others on one last bull. The one who holds on the longest will be crowned the night’s champion!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. The prices start at $17 and go up to $202 for PBR Elite seats. People can purchase their tickets online at TicketsWest.com, PBR.com, or at the Spokane Arena Box office in person or by phone.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour began in 2014 to promote Bull Riding. It has since become the premier tour to bring top-level cowboys and bovine talent across the country. The tour visited Spokane in 2019 and 2021. Their arrival in 2023 will be the third time the event has taken place in Spokane.

