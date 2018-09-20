SPOKANE, Wash. — Valleyfest

September 21-23

Spokane Valley (various locations)

Celebrate Spokane Valley and kick off the official start of fall with this annual community event. From the Hearts of Gold parade to bed races to the duathlon. There's something for everyone!

The Marriage of Figaro

September 21 & September 23

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

It's a classic tale and remains relevant today. Hilarity ensues as the Inland Northwest Opera presents Mozart's most popular opera. Dress in your favorite Edwardian style costume!

Rascall Flatts with Trent Harmon

September 22

Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Since 2000, Rascal Flatts has remained one of today’s hottest country music groups. With ten studio albums and 16 #1 singles, the group’s immense success exemplifies their desire to continue producing the best music for their fans.

Beck’s Harvest House Fall Festival

September 22-October 28

Green Bluff

What better way to kick off fall than at Green Bluff! Spend a day pumpkin picking, munching on pumpkin donuts or sipping fresh pressed apple cider. Make sure you explore all the family owned farms!

