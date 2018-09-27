Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider

September 28

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

You may recall Julia Sweeney from her days on SNL, playing “It’s Pat!” and other hilarious characters. She’s now on tour doing her standup comedy act and she just wrapped filming on the first six episodes of “Shrill”, a new series on Hulu that will air next year.

Spokane Oktoberfest

September 28-30

CenterPlace Regional Event Center

It's time to celebrate fall, beer and Spokane Valley! Raise a glass for Spokane Oktoberfest. Did we mention there are wiener dog races?

Spokane Jazz Orchestra

September 29

The Bing Theater

Great music with great talent. Join the Spokane Jazz Orchestra as it performs with saxophonist Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band, and Bela Fleck. It’s that big band sound guaranteed to get the toes tapping. $30

Spokane Chiefs Hockey

September 29

Spokane Arena

It’s hard to believe, but it’s time for hockey! The regular season home opener for the Spokane Chiefs is Saturday! $11-$25

