Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider
September 28
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
You may recall Julia Sweeney from her days on SNL, playing “It’s Pat!” and other hilarious characters. She’s now on tour doing her standup comedy act and she just wrapped filming on the first six episodes of “Shrill”, a new series on Hulu that will air next year.
Spokane Oktoberfest
September 28-30
CenterPlace Regional Event Center
It's time to celebrate fall, beer and Spokane Valley! Raise a glass for Spokane Oktoberfest. Did we mention there are wiener dog races?
Spokane Jazz Orchestra
September 29
Great music with great talent. Join the Spokane Jazz Orchestra as it performs with saxophonist Jeff Coffin of the Dave Matthews Band, and Bela Fleck. It’s that big band sound guaranteed to get the toes tapping. $30
Spokane Chiefs Hockey
September 29
It’s hard to believe, but it’s time for hockey! The regular season home opener for the Spokane Chiefs is Saturday! $11-$25