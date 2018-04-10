SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are looking for some fun events to start your October on a good note, we have you covered.

Terrain

October 4-5

Jensen Byrd Building

For 11 years, Terrain has celebrated local art. The two night event is sure to please. Skip the crowds and pay to attend the preview night October 4. Admission is free on the second day.

Spokane Symphony Classics: The Red Violin

October 6-7

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

The Red Violin is so legendary a movie was made out of it. It’s a Stradivarius. Watch the Oscar Award-winning film, then go listen to its current owner, virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn play it. Don’t miss the pre-concert talk!

Custer’s 43rd Annual Fall Antique Collector’s Sale

October 5-7

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

If you love picking, this is your event. More than 200 vendors from all over the west coast will be set up, hawking their wares. $6 gets you in all weekend long.

Fright Flights

October 5-October 31

Mica Moon Zip Tours

As if flying through the air 500 feet up isn’t scary enough, why not do it in the dark? This is a limited, October only event. Don’t worry, they’ll serve you hot cocoa after they’ve sufficiently scared you!

