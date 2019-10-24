SPOKANE, Wash. — Miss Saigon

October 25-27

First Interstate Center for the Arts

www.inbpac.com

From the creators of Les Miserables, comes Miss Saigon. This is the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. The show runs from Friday through Sunday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Damon Wayans

October 25-27

Spokane Comedy Club

www.spokanecomedyclub.com

He’s comedy family royalty and Damon Wayans is going to be in Spokane this weekend. Best known for his tv roles on “In Living Color” and “My Wife & Kids,” this comedian will make you laugh. Shows are available Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Comedy Club.

Mt Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap

October 26-27

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

www.skipatrolskiswap.com

For 55 years, the ski patrol ski swap has outfitted families with ski gear. For $5 you’ll get in and you’ll have a chance to look through more than 22,000 items, Whatever the need-- skis, snowboards, telemark and cross-country--it’s all there. It’s happening at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center Saturday and Sunday.

Ancient Tales of Magic: The Music of Harry Potter

October 26-27

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

www.foxtheaterspokane.org

The Spokane Symphony teams up with Professional Ballet School, Spokane Children’s Chorus and the Spokane Symphony Chorale to bring the music of Harry Potter to life. It’s become a fun annual tradition. The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.

