SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream

October 18-21

Spokane Arena

Don’t miss Moana’s debut on ice! See how far she goes on her quest with Maui to save her island. Anna & Elsa, Rapunzel, Belle and Cinderella will all be there, too! $16-$71

Harland Williams

October 18-20

Spokane Comedy Club

He’s known for movie roles and standup comedy. He even created Disney’s hit show, “Puppy Dog Pals.” Harland Williams will be performing in Spokane all weekend. $17-24

Henry Rollins: Travel Slideshow 2018

October 18

The Bing Theater

For many years Henry Rollins has taken photographs on his travels. Rollins will present a special performance drawing on experiences and his vast archive of photographs. As a keen observer, Henry will be bringing stories from journeys all over the world, including the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, South America and Antarctica. $36-$42

Spokane Symphony Classics: The Heroic

October 20-21

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Beethoven, Elkington, and Mozart are on the menu for this weekend’s show. Pianist Alon Goldstein will perform.

