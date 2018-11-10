SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do in Spokane over the weekend? We have you covered.

Cirque de la Symphonie

October 13

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

The beauty of the Cirque combines with the lilting sounds of the Spokane Symphony. Don't miss this new production.

Kristen Key

October 11-13

Spokane Comedy Club

She’s best known for her stint on Season 4 of “Last Comic Standing”. This Texas born comedian is known for her quick wit and blend of music and comedy.

40th Annual Home Idea Show

October 12-14

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Looking for that perfect idea to make your home complete? Need help renovating? Just like looking and dreaming? This show is for you!

Downtown Fall Fest

October 13

Downtown Spokane, Wall Street

Make the trek to downtown Spokane and River Park Square for the first ever Downtown Fall Fest on Wall Street. It's family-friendly, plus there's an urban pumpkin patch!

