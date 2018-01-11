Eagle Watching
November 1-March 1
It’s that time! Bald eagles return to North Idaho to feast on spawning salmon every year. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of birds. You can either scope out a spot on your own for free or take one of the Coeur d’Alene Cruises. Either way, don’t miss out!
Spokane Symphony Classics 4: Sibelius and Brahms
November 3-4
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
Piano duo Silver-Garburg join the Spokane Symphony for a night of the classics! $19-$60
CYT Shrek the Musical
November 2-11
Christian Youth Theater brings the lovable Shrek to life on stage at the Bing Theater for two weekends only. $12-$16
First Friday
November 2
Downtown retailers and restaurants showcase all that is arts and music in Spokane the first Friday of every month. From 5-8pm use it as an excuse to get out and enjoy.