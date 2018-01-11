Eagle Watching

November 1-March 1

Wolf Lodge Bay (Idaho)

It’s that time! Bald eagles return to North Idaho to feast on spawning salmon every year. It’s a veritable smorgasbord of birds. You can either scope out a spot on your own for free or take one of the Coeur d’Alene Cruises. Either way, don’t miss out!

Spokane Symphony Classics 4: Sibelius and Brahms

November 3-4

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Piano duo Silver-Garburg join the Spokane Symphony for a night of the classics! $19-$60

CYT Shrek the Musical

November 2-11

The Bing Theater

Christian Youth Theater brings the lovable Shrek to life on stage at the Bing Theater for two weekends only. $12-$16

First Friday

November 2

Various Downtown Locations

Downtown retailers and restaurants showcase all that is arts and music in Spokane the first Friday of every month. From 5-8pm use it as an excuse to get out and enjoy.

