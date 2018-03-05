50 Hour Slam 8th Annual Short Film Festival
May 4
The Bing Theater
The 50 Hour Slam is an annual film competition and festival open to all filmmakers in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. The filmmakers will have exactly 50 hours to complete a 3 to 6 minute movie; starting from the writing and development process all the way to the final editing stage. On May 4, you’ll have a chance to see the top 15 films to emerge from the competition. $12
First Friday
May 4
Downtown Spokane
It’s the first Friday of the month. That means a celebration of all things local art and music. Free.
Cinco de Mayo with the Spokane Jazz Orchestra
May 5
The Bing Theater
The traditional big band sound teams up with special guests, Nic Vigil and Milonga to pay homage to the sounds of Pan-Latin music and culture. $25
Jay Leno
May 6
Northern Quest Resort & Casino
For years, Americans welcomed Jay Leno into their homes every night. The comedian is making a stop in Spokane for one night only. $58-$89