50 Hour Slam 8th Annual Short Film Festival

May 4

The Bing Theater

Bing Crosby Theater

The 50 Hour Slam is an annual film competition and festival open to all filmmakers in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. The filmmakers will have exactly 50 hours to complete a 3 to 6 minute movie; starting from the writing and development process all the way to the final editing stage. On May 4, you’ll have a chance to see the top 15 films to emerge from the competition. $12

First Friday

May 4

Downtown Spokane

www.downtownspokane.org

It’s the first Friday of the month. That means a celebration of all things local art and music. Free.

Cinco de Mayo with the Spokane Jazz Orchestra

May 5

The Bing Theater

Bing Crosby Theater

The traditional big band sound teams up with special guests, Nic Vigil and Milonga to pay homage to the sounds of Pan-Latin music and culture. $25

Jay Leno

May 6

Northern Quest Resort & Casino

www.northernquest.com

For years, Americans welcomed Jay Leno into their homes every night. The comedian is making a stop in Spokane for one night only. $58-$89

