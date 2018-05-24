Looking for something to do over Memorial Day weekend? We’ve got you covered!
The M Show No. 2
May 24-25
Washington Cracker Co. Building
Hosted by Spokane Symphony Concertmaster Mateusz Wolski, the second installment of The M Show is guaranteed to delight. It's classical music meets late night comedy. $25-$60
Weird Al Yankovic
May 27
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
It's the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity tour, but we advise you to grab some tickets and go! $45-$80
Brad Williams
May 24-27
Spokane Comedy Club
He’s one of the hottest comics around right now. He’s been featured on The Tonight Show, Dave Attell’s Comedy Undergroud, Jimmy Kimmel Live and his one hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated on Showtime. $10-$18
CYT Spokane Presents Disney The Little Mermaid
May 25-June 3
The Bing Theater
Follow along as King Triton’s daughter Ariel follows her dream to become a human. It’s Christian Youth Theater’s latest installment. $16