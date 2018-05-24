Looking for something to do over Memorial Day weekend? We’ve got you covered!

The M Show No. 2

May 24-25

Washington Cracker Co. Building

Hosted by Spokane Symphony Concertmaster Mateusz Wolski, the second installment of The M Show is guaranteed to delight. It's classical music meets late night comedy. $25-$60

www.spokanesymphony.org

Visit Spokane

Weird Al Yankovic

May 27

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

It's the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity tour, but we advise you to grab some tickets and go! $45-$80

www.foxtheaterspokane.org

Visit Spokane

Brad Williams

May 24-27

Spokane Comedy Club

He’s one of the hottest comics around right now. He’s been featured on The Tonight Show, Dave Attell’s Comedy Undergroud, Jimmy Kimmel Live and his one hour special, Fun Size, was the highest rated on Showtime. $10-$18

www.spokanecomedyclub.com

Visit Spokane

CYT Spokane Presents Disney The Little Mermaid

May 25-June 3

The Bing Theater

Follow along as King Triton’s daughter Ariel follows her dream to become a human. It’s Christian Youth Theater’s latest installment. $16

www.cytspokane.org

