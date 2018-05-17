Stars on Ice

May 18

Spokane Arena

www.spokanearena.com

Have you been jonesing for the pure excitement of the Winter Olympics? You can re-ignite the flame as some of the world's best figure skaters take to the ice.

An Acoustic Evening with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with Friends

May 20

The Bing Theater

www.bingcrosbytheater.com

The Pen & The Piano Tour is an acoustic evening featuring a stellar line-up with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, including Allen Stone, Zac Clark and Bob Oxblood (of Jack’s Mannequin). $38-$53

Hello, Dolly!

May 18-June 10

Spokane Civic Theatre

www.spokanecivictheatre.com

It’s the classic Broadway show we all know and love. The brash, meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi takes center stage at the Civic.

Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

May 19

Downtown Spokane

www.spokanelilacfestival.org

Don't let the parade pass you by. Line up early to catch all the floats and bands as Spokane honors its military with the annual parade.

