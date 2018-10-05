Dorothy Dean Home Cooking Show
May 12
Spokane Convention Center
Dorothy Dean Home Cooking Show
Dorothy Dean was a long running staple in the SR for years. Now experience it all live, featuring top chefs and best-selling cookbook authors. Plus food demonstrations, wine tastings, food and product sampling, giveaways and much more. You'll also meet a modern Dorothy Dean, a local favorite who puts the comfort in comfort food.
The Heart of Russia with the Spokane Symphony and Natasha Paremski
May 12-13
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
It’s the final classics concert of the season. Hear Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Glinka.
The Reunion Beatles
May 11
The Bing Theater
This fantasy tribute to the Fab Four will have you reminiscing for days long gone.
Listen to Your Mother
May 13
The Bing Theater
Listen To Your Mother is a live performance featuring local writers sharing true stories of the beauty and the beast that is motherhood. Celebrate Mother's Day with us as we guffaw, sob, and collectively nod our heads as the cast recounts what it means to be, want to (or not) be, or have a mother.