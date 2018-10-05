Dorothy Dean Home Cooking Show

May 12

Spokane Convention Center

Visit Spokane

Dorothy Dean Home Cooking Show

Dorothy Dean was a long running staple in the SR for years. Now experience it all live, featuring top chefs and best-selling cookbook authors. Plus food demonstrations, wine tastings, food and product sampling, giveaways and much more. You'll also meet a modern Dorothy Dean, a local favorite who puts the comfort in comfort food.

The Heart of Russia with the Spokane Symphony and Natasha Paremski

May 12-13

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Visit Spokane

www.foxtheaterspokane.org

It’s the final classics concert of the season. Hear Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Glinka.

The Reunion Beatles

May 11

The Bing Theater

www.bingcrosbytheater.com

This fantasy tribute to the Fab Four will have you reminiscing for days long gone.

Listen to Your Mother

May 13

The Bing Theater

Visit Spokane

www.bingcrosbytheater.com

Listen To Your Mother is a live performance featuring local writers sharing true stories of the beauty and the beast that is motherhood. Celebrate Mother's Day with us as we guffaw, sob, and collectively nod our heads as the cast recounts what it means to be, want to (or not) be, or have a mother.

