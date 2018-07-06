Sugarland: Still the Same Tour

June 8

Spokane Arena

Award winning country duo Sugarland makes their highly anticipated return to the stage with their Still the Same Tour. They’ll stop in Spokane on June 8th with special guests Clare Bowen (of the hit TV show Nashville!) and Brandy Clark.

Wheatland Bank Free Horse and Carriage Rides

June 1 – July 27

Wall Street Downtown

For a fun-filled summer, downtown Spokane is the place to be. Enjoy a free carriage ride through the heart of the city presented by the Downtown Spokane Business Improvement District and Wheatland Bank. First come first serve from 5pm-9pm, Wall and Spokane Falls Blvd.

Boulder Beach Opens

June 9

Silverwood Theme Park & Boulder Beach Water Park

Cool off this summer with thrills and chill at Boulder Beach Water Park! Part of Silverwood Theme Park, the slides open this Saturday a season of high velocity fun.

© 2018 KREM