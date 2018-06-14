Steve Gillespie

June 14-17

Spokane Comedy Club



Steve Gillespie was just on Conan, finished his second album, Alive on State, and now he’s going to be showing off his comedic stylings in Spokane!

21+ over for this show. $8-$14

Spokane in Bloom Garden Tour

June 16

Various Locations



Love gardening? Maybe you don’t like gardening, but can appreciate the hard work others put into it. This event is for you. The Inland Empire Gardeners put this event on annually. This year it’s tours of private gardens on the northside of town. $10

Above the Fold: New Expressions in Origami

Runs through July 15

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture



Nine international artists push the boundaries of paper to create bold and breathtaking large-scale origami works. This is the latest exhibit at the museum.

Spokane Indians: Opening Night!

June 15

Avista Stadium



It’s hard to believe, but the Spokane Indians are back in action starting June 15. Enjoy opening night fireworks!

