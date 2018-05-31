Looking for a good time this weekend? We've got you covered.

Volume: Inlander Music Festival

June 1-2

Downtown Spokane

www.volume.inlander.com

Get yourself a two day pass and go rock out. 80 bands will take to various stages around downtown Spokane. You'll have a great time! $25-$35

ArtFest

June 1-3

Coeur d’Alene Park in Browne’s Addition

https://www.northwestmuseum.org/support/artfest

It’s the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture’s annual juried art show. For 33 years, the 3-day show has offered up 150 art vendors from across the Northwest. It’s free to get in, but anything that strikes your fancy… you pay for.

First Friday

June 1

Downtown Spokane

www.downtownspokane.org

It’s a celebration of all things local arts and music, which means Volume and ArtFest will add to the ambience.

Lilac City Comicon

June 2-3

Spokane Convention Center

www.lilaccitycomicon.webs.com

Special guests Lou Ferrigno and Timothy Zahn! This is all part of the largest comic book and pop culture convention in the Inland Northwest. Dress up in your favorite costumes and enjoy 200+ exhibitors!

