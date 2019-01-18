SPOKANE, Wash. — Stage to Screen: The King and I

January 20

The Bing Theater

www.bingcrosbytheater.com

Love musicals? Spend Sunday afternoon watching a film of the actual Broadway play. It’s an easy way to experience the arts and theater in Spokane. $10 for adults!

Visit Spokane

Spokane Symphony Classics: Dvorak & Rachmaninoff

January 19-20

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

www.foxtheaterspokane.org

Spokane Symphony’s Concertmaster Mateusz Wolski Performs one of the great works from the violin repertoire. $19-$60

Visit Spokane

Adam Ray

January 17-19

Spokane Comedy Club

www.spokanecomedyclub.com

He was most recently on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, but Adam Ray has been on dozens of shows and movies. He’s bringing his comedy act to Spokane.

Visit Spokane

Free Ice Skating Lessons

Thursdays & Saturdays

Riverfront Park Skate Ribbon

https://my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontpark/attractions/skate-ribbon/

The City of Spokane is kind enough to help you or your children learn to skate… for FREE. Lessons on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. You have to show up in person to sign up, so it’s first come first serve.

Visit Spokane