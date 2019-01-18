SPOKANE, Wash. — Stage to Screen: The King and I
January 20
The Bing Theater
www.bingcrosbytheater.com
Love musicals? Spend Sunday afternoon watching a film of the actual Broadway play. It’s an easy way to experience the arts and theater in Spokane. $10 for adults!
Spokane Symphony Classics: Dvorak & Rachmaninoff
January 19-20
Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
www.foxtheaterspokane.org
Spokane Symphony’s Concertmaster Mateusz Wolski Performs one of the great works from the violin repertoire. $19-$60
Adam Ray
January 17-19
Spokane Comedy Club
He was most recently on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, but Adam Ray has been on dozens of shows and movies. He’s bringing his comedy act to Spokane.
Free Ice Skating Lessons
Thursdays & Saturdays
Riverfront Park Skate Ribbon
https://my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontpark/attractions/skate-ribbon/
The City of Spokane is kind enough to help you or your children learn to skate… for FREE. Lessons on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. You have to show up in person to sign up, so it’s first come first serve.