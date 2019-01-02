Fox Family Series: Cirque Zuma Zuma

Feb. 1

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

www.foxtheaterspokane.org

Cirque Zuma Zuma combines the mystique of Africa with the excitement of a theatrical cirque performance. With live music and percussionists, this action-packed show includes aerial acts, Egyptian limbo dances, South African gumboot dances, Gabonese tumbling, and South African contortionist feats. Known as the “ultimate African circus,” performers bring talents and skills crafted from Kenya and Tanzania, amazing audiences of all ages.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Spokane Comedy Club

www.spokanecomedyclub.com

You may remember him from his roles in Clerks and Mallrats. He’s the Jay to Silent Bob. Jason Mewes brings all his “A-Mewes-ing” comedy to the stage in Spokane.

Feb. 3

Spokane Arena

www.spokanearena.com

Get ready to RUMBLE! See current champion Daniel Bryan take on AJ Styles. It’s going to be pandemonium.

Feb. 1

Various locations downtown

www.downtownspokane.org

