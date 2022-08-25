Teachers, school staff get free drinks at Wake Up Call on Sept. 1

Teachers and school staff can visit any of the 12 Wake Up Call locations for free drinks to celebrate the first day of school.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Wake Up Call is starting off the school year by thanking teachers and school workers by offering free drinks on Thursday, Sep.1.

Teachers and staff of schools can stop by any of the 12 Wake Up Call coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of the annual promotion. All staff needs to bring their IDs to receive a free drink of their choice.

The annual Wake Up Call free drinks day is a way to show its love and support for the teachers and school staff starting the school year.

"The local coffee shop is celebrating the start of the school year by supporting the hard work of those who help support, nurture, and educate the children in our community," Evans Courtney, Spokane Wake Up Call social media manager said. "Teachers and school staff are heroes in their own right; we are celebrating the gift that our educators are to our community and wish to highlight the tremendous work they do with our children."

