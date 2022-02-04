Springston Bridge over the Coeur d'Alene river closes due to safety concerns

The move was necessary due to safety concerns following routine inspection and load rating analysis by the Idaho Transportation Department.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The East Side Highway District recently closed the Springston Bridge on Anderson Lake Road over the Coeur d'Alene River, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“Indefinitely,” said Ben Weymouth, director of highways, East Side Highway District, when asked how long the closure would be in effect.

The move was necessary due to safety concerns following routine inspection and load rating analysis by the Idaho Transportation Department, Weymouth said.

The closure order was received from ITD on Jan. 28 and the bridge was closed immediately. The bridge is about two miles above the Highway 97 bridge at Harrison. It is not heavily used. An estimated five to 35 vehicles travel on it daily, according to district counts.

Weymouth said there has been little if any response to the closure. Drivers can travel two miles downriver and cross at Highway 97 near Harrison.

“People who live on Anderson Lake Road usually come in on the other side,” Weymouth said.

It was historically used for access to the Russell & Pugh Lumber Mill and a train depot, both of which no longer exist, Weymouth said.

The bridge was built in 1955 and the timber portions of the structure have significantly deteriorated.

“We believe the center steel truss span was repurposed from a bridge near Payette, Idaho, that was built in 1911,” Weymouth wrote.

The district is considering future options for the bridge. Replacing it could cost in the range of $10 million.

He said the district is studying another bridge over the Coeur d’Alene River near Cataldo, and replacement costs were estimated at about $9 million. The Springston Bridge is slightly longer and so would likely cost more.

“If we don’t find money to replace it, we’re going to be taking it out,” Weymouth said.

The district hopes to keep it open to maintain pedestrian and bicycle traffic to the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes. A trailhead is near the bridge.

Weymouth said the district would like to make some improvements “so pedestrians and bikes can cross easily.”