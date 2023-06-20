Spokane River access at Post Falls opens

River flows have dropped sufficiently to allow summer operations.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Spokane River Recreation access opened Tuesday, June 20, in Post Falls.

Post Falls residents and visitors can now enjoy access to the Spokane River for recreational activities. Avista, the local energy company, has announced that river recreation will be permitted between the Spokane Street Bridge and the boater safety cables located just upstream of the Post Falls Dam.

The drop in river flows has reached a level that allows for summer operations at the hydroelectric facility. As a result, the City of Post Falls is also opening its boat launch and swim beach at Q’emiln Park to the public starting on Tuesday.

The summer operation at the dam will be in effect until Labor Day as long as weather conditions remain favorable. However, Avista emphasizes that water levels and conditions around the dam can change unpredictably. Therefore, it advises river users to exercise caution whenever utilizing the waterways.

During periods of unusually high flow conditions, temporary closures may occur. This includes the temporary closure of the boat launch and swim beach at Q’emiln Park, as well as the area of the river downstream of the Spokane Street Bridge. Boaters in the affected area will receive notifications, and temporary closure signs will be posted. The specific regulations pertaining to this "ordinance area" are addressed in Post Falls Ordinance No. 1435 and Kootenai County Ordinance No. 6.2.123.

Customers seeking information on water flow can access the relevant details through this link.

