Spokane County pools closing for the season on Aug. 20

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County pools are closing down for the 2023 summer season at the end of August.

Both Spokane County’s Northside and Southside Family Aquatic facilities are beginning to wrap up their aquatics season, with their final swim sessions on Sunday, Aug. 20. This means residents can swim for only two more weekends.

Spokane County’s aquatic facilities feature heated activity pools, splash pads, concessions, shade umbrellas, towering speed water slides, a lazy river and more.

Residents have only two weekends to attend any of the pool facilities for swim sessions. Two public swim sessions are available each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Entry is free for children ages 2 years and younger. Children 3 to 5 years old pay $3, those ages 6 to 59 years old pay $6, and seniors over 60 pay $5.

Online reservations are encouraged, but not required and can be scheduled here. Walk-up tickets are available but limited.

