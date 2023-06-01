x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Places

Splash pads open for the season in some Spokane parks

Most of the splash pads are now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Grant Park and Nevada Park splash pads will open on June 20.
Credit: Spokane Parks and Recreation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the weather warming up, some splash pads are now open across the Spokane area.

Most of the splash pads are now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This week, heat returns with temperatures in the 80s and upper 80s all weekend before 90s return to the forecast next week. 

This is the list of splash pads that are now open daily across Spokane:

  • Audubon Park
  • Carson Park
  • Chief Garry Park
  • Coeur d'Alene Park
  • Franklin Park
  • Friendship Park
  • Glass Park
  • Grandview Park
  • Manito Park
  • Mission Park
  • Pacific Park
  • Riverfront Park: Ice Age Floods Playground
  • Shadle Park
  • Sharpley-Harmon Park
  • Thornton Murphy Park
  • Underhill Park

Grant Park and Nevada Park splash pads will open on June 20.

For more information, click here.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.

More Videos

In Other News

Going garnet hunting in Emerald Creek | Inland Northbest

Before You Leave, Check This Out