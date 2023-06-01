Splash pads open for the season in some Spokane parks

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the weather warming up, some splash pads are now open across the Spokane area.
Most of the splash pads are now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This week, heat returns with temperatures in the 80s and upper 80s all weekend before 90s return to the forecast next week.
This is the list of splash pads that are now open daily across Spokane:
- Audubon Park
- Carson Park
- Chief Garry Park
- Coeur d'Alene Park
- Franklin Park
- Friendship Park
- Glass Park
- Grandview Park
- Manito Park
- Mission Park
- Pacific Park
- Riverfront Park: Ice Age Floods Playground
- Shadle Park
- Sharpley-Harmon Park
- Thornton Murphy Park
- Underhill Park
Grant Park and Nevada Park splash pads will open on June 20.
For more information, click here.
