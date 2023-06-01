Splash pads open for the season in some Spokane parks

Most of the splash pads are now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Grant Park and Nevada Park splash pads will open on June 20.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the weather warming up, some splash pads are now open across the Spokane area.

Most of the splash pads are now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This week, heat returns with temperatures in the 80s and upper 80s all weekend before 90s return to the forecast next week.

This is the list of splash pads that are now open daily across Spokane:

Audubon Park

Carson Park

Chief Garry Park

Coeur d'Alene Park

Franklin Park

Friendship Park

Glass Park

Grandview Park

Manito Park

Mission Park

Pacific Park

Riverfront Park: Ice Age Floods Playground

Shadle Park

Sharpley-Harmon Park

Thornton Murphy Park

Underhill Park

Grant Park and Nevada Park splash pads will open on June 20.

For more information, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.