Here are the Inland Northwest ski resorts closing for the spring season

Schweitzer Mountain, Mt. Spokane and 49 Degrees North ski areas will open this weekend for the last day of the season. Here are the resorts' updates for this week.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The end of the ski season is coming this weekend at some Spokane and North Idaho ski resorts, while others will remain open until the end of the month.

This weekend, the weather in Spokane will be cold and rainy. On Saturday, showers are expected with widespread showers on Sunday and Monday. As temperatures drop, we may see a little snow fly here in Spokane. If it does snow, temperatures have been warm recently, so it won't be a major issue and will likely melt as fast as it falls.

If you plan to go skiing for the last day of the spring season, here is the list of Spokane and North Idaho ski resort hours and closing days.

Ski resorts opening this weekend for the spring season:

The resort is opening this weekend for its last date of the season. The resort will be celebrating Spring Week by offering ticket discounts.

The resort will be opening Saturday and Sunday this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can donate three canned food items to support the Chewelah Food Bank and get Spring Week Day tickets for $30 for adults and $25 for youth. People need to bring 3 cans of food in order to get the day pass discount. Kids under 6 enter for free.

Mt. Spokane is opening this weekend for the last day of the season.

The resort is offering ski ticket deals from Friday to Saturday. Youth and adults pay $30. On Saturday, April 9, visitors can enjoy DJ Lauren at Foggy Bottom Bar from noon to 3 p.m.

The resort will be opening Sunday, April 10, for the last day of the season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free access for all visitors.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort, near Sandpoint, is opening this weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the last two days of the winter season. Visitors have Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the views at the mountain resort while either skiing or snowboarding.

The resort is having a passholder appreciation day on Saturday, April 9. Seasonal passholders will have the opportunity to win prizes and enjoy live music in Taps by B Radicals from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ski resorts that will remain open until the end of the month:

Silver Mountain will remain open for the next few weeks. Friday is the last midweek day. This weekend, the resort is open from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed during the week.

The ski resort will be opening for skiing and boarding on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17. After that weekend, the resort will open Saturday, April 23 for the last day of the season. The resort will be hosting the Leadman race event that day, with all proceeds going toward local charities. Leadman team events or individual adventure triathlons consists of skiing, biking and running leg races.

The race begins at Kellogg Peak on Silver Mountain when the gun is fired. Over the past 17 years, the event has raised over $155,000 for various local charities.

The resort is opening seven days a week through Sunday, April 17. From Saturday, April 9 to Sunday, April 10, the resort will host its Hawaiian Luau - Cardboard Box Derby event. Visitors will enjoy pulled pork and brews on the deck and live music by the band One Street Over in the lodge.

The resort is offering discounts on its Thursday lift tickets. People get two lift tickets for $70.