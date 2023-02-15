Silverwood to offer Idaho foster children free access to theme park

Family members will also qualify for discounted tickets when showing valid identification at the park's entrance.

ATHOL, Idaho — Starting this May, Silverwood will offer Idaho foster children free access to the park once a year through the Fostering Family Fun program.

Silverwood Public Relations Manager Stephanie Sampson said the goal of the program is to provide a safe, fun and exciting place for foster families to make lasting memories together.

Family members will also qualify for discounted tickets when showing valid identification at the park's gate.

Sampson said Silverwood is known for taking steps towards improving the well-being of children, and the Fostering Family Fun program would further help their mission.



“We have worked closely with the Children’s Village for many years. When Vanessa Moos, the CEO of Children’s Village, filled us in on the current status of children in our community, we immediately started brainstorming ways to do our part,” Sampson said.



Silverwood has collaborated with Idaho Family and Children Services to offer this opportunity to the community, and to make the process easy.

Silverwood will provide an online application that will be easy to access for all social workers and foster families. All applications must be signed by a family social worker and submitted to the public relations manager two weeks before visiting the park.

Foster children must be accompanied by their resource parent at the front gate to receive their tickets. Parents will also need to provide a copy of the signed application and valid identification to pick up their tickets.

Silverwood will open its doors for the 2023 season on May 6 to celebrate the theme park's anniversary.

