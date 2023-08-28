Boulder Beach announces new slides, cabanas as part of 2024 expansion

Silverwood Theme Park recently unveiled its $15 million waterpark expansion, which includes a new slide and new restaurants.

ATHOL, Idaho — Visitors of Boulder Beach Water Park will soon get a chance to explore the Emerald Forest during their visit.

Silverwood Theme Park announced Friday its $15 million expansion planned for 2024. The four-acre, 30% expansion will include a new water slide, a new kiddie area, new restaurants and new cabanas.

"The decision to expand Boulder Beach was driven by a deep understanding of the importance of creating unforgettable experiences for our valued guests," said Stephanie Sampson, the public relations manager for Silverwood. "We wanted to create a space that not only offered thrilling attractions but also immersed our visitors in a world of natural wonder and enchantment."

The new section in Boulder Beach, formally called Emerald Forest, will feature several new attractions.

Eagle Hunt

The newest water slide is set to be the first dueling water slide in the west and the longest in the United States, standing at 925 feet long.

Riders will race through three high-speed flyingSAUCERs, up four hills and through the first ProSlide Shadow Effect as you splash at the bottom.

Eagle Hunt can hold two riders per tube. Each riders must be at least 48" tall or 42" tall to ride with an adult. There is a 400 pound weight limit and 150 pound weight minimum for each boat.

Salmon Run

This new "immersive kiddie area" is inspired by the fish living in Idaho lakes. There will be a total of eight slides for kids to choose from, ranging from 36 to 82 feet long. The area will also include a new splash pad.

Rapids Grill and Hook, Line, and Sipper

Boulder Beach is opening two new food and drink spots after receiving feedback from Silverwood visitors about food lines. Rapids Grill, a new grab-and-go location, will serve as many as 1,200 people per hour and help with food wait times. You can also grab your favorite drink at Hook, Line, and Sipper.

New cabanas

Thirty-two new private cabanas and five new group cabanas will be added as part of the expansion. The group cabanas can hold up to 20 guests.

