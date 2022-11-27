Silver Mountain Ski Resort closes due to 'extreme weather' conditions

In a Facebook post, the resort said it will reopen on Friday, Dec. 2.

KELLOGG, Idaho — Silver Mountain Resort's ski area has announced that it will be closing due to "extreme weather" conditions.

Officials are citing strong winds as the main factor behind the resort's closing. According to a Facebook post, the ski area will reopen on Friday, Dec. 2.

This news comes just two days after Silver Mountain's opening day on Nov. 25.

In the online planning calendar, the resort mentions that they will only be open on weekends until daily operations start on Dec. 15. That means both the ski lifts and the water park will be operating with no days off.

