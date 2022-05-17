WSDOT re-launching safety rest area free coffee program

Drivers can get a free coffee at one of the 34 Washington designated rest areas operated by the WSDOT.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — Do you need coffee to keep you awake on the road?

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is re-launching its safety rest area free coffee program on Friday, May 20.

The free coffee program is back after more than two years of being on hold due to the pandemic. The program promotes safe highways to drivers by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving. Drivers can get a free coffee at one of the 34 Washington designated rest areas operated by the WSDOT.

Some rest areas offering the free coffee program include Nason Creek US-2 in Wenatchee, Quincy Valley SR-28 in Ephrata, Indian John Hill I-90 in Cle Elum, I-82 on Prosser, Sprague Lake resting area in Davenport and US-195 in Colfax, among others.

Free coffee is offered by volunteer non-profit groups that dispense the free coffee at the designated rest areas. Travelers can enjoy a cup of coffee and learn more about the local volunteer group. Drivers can also make a voluntary donation if they choose to.

Non-profit volunteer groups across Washington interested in participating in the state’s free coffee program to provide coffee to travelers can visit the WSDOT program website for more information.