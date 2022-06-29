Palisades Park expanding after purchasing 114 acres of the Rimrock trail

The acquisition of the land will allow for the building of a future trail and a bridge that will connect the park with Riverside State Park.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — City of Spokane Parks & Recreation purchased a piece of land of the Rimrock trail for nearly $1.5 million.

Spokane County has provided funding for the acquisition of the 114 acres of land, which will be an addition to Palisades Park. Parks & Recreation will own and manage the land.

The purchase of the Rimrock to Riverside (R2R) property expands Palisades Park from 401 to 515 acres, an increase of 28%. The acquisition of the land would allow for the building of a future trail and a bridge that will connect the park with Riverside State Park.

"This purchase is just the most recent in a long line of Conservation Futures acquisitions that attract new residents and businesses to our region." Mary Kuney, Spokane County Board of Commissioners chair, said in a written statement. "We have so many world-class trails in our County that are just a short distance out our front doors.”

The property was purchased for nearly $1.5 million within appraised value. Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf is applying for a grant. They are seeking a 50% reimbursement to the Conservation Futures Fund.

“With real estate values soaring, it’s increasingly critical that we seek outside funding as part of the funding formula for larger Conservation Futures projects like R2R,” Paul Knowles, Spokane County Parks Recreation & Golf's planning development and real estate manager, said in a written statement.

With the addition of the Palisades Park, R2R will be managed to preserve wildlife and forest health while also providing non-motorized recreational opportunities for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.

“The Rimrock to Riverside property provides another great expansion of public access to some of the region’s most unique outdoor recreation," Al French county commissioner said in a written statement. "This expansion will have a positive impact for Spokane County citizens for many years to come.”

The new property can be accessed by parking at one of the limited off-street parking spots available at 1100 North Houston Road.

