Mission Ridge ski area in Wenatchee ranks No. 1 in U.S. list of most affordable destinations under $200

People spend an average of $85 skiing in Wenatchee Mission Ridge, according to a report by HomeToGo marketplace.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — According to an annual ski season report by HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, Mission Ridge in Wenatchee was ranked the No.1 affordable destination on a list of top 50 U.S. ski resorts.

The HomeToGo report shows the changing demands for ski enthusiasts for 2022 and the expected cost of lift tickets and nightly accommodations per person throughout the U.S.’s most visited ski destinations.

The report ranged from ultra-luxurious to affordable destinations based on a less than $200 per day budget. People spending a day skiing in Missing Ridge spent $84.96 per person - the cheapest option on the list.

Missing Ridge ski resort, 12 miles from Wenatchee, is a 2,000-acre basin on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains. The ski resort has more than 36 designated ski trails, four chair lifts, chutes, screamers, and bowls, with a 2,250-foot vertical drop, and it is visited by many skiers during the winter season.

“U.S. ski weekends have proven to be the ultimate outdoor winter adventure for eager travelers, with skiers booking with ease of access and affordability in mind,” Caroline Burns, HomeToGo head PR and travel expert said. “Cabins closer to the slopes with convenient access to lifts and amenities reign as the accommodation of choice for ski enthusiasts.”

Based on lift ticket prices sourced directly from the listed ski resorts and HomeToGo accommodation pricing data for the 2022 ski season, here’s a snapshot of the top-ranking ski areas from this year’s report:

Some of the most affordable ski spots that made it to the top list with the most affordable prices under $200, based on the resort lift ticket prices and nightly accommodations, included the following:

Afton Alps in Minnesota with a total price of $84.96.

Ski Brule, in Michigan, with a price of $98.41

Whiteface Mountain in New York, with a price of $129.65

Whitefish in Montana with a cost of $144.48

The most expensive ski spots on the top 50 list included Northstar California, Deer Valley in Utah, and some Colorado ski places like the Aspen Snowmass, Vail and Beaver Creek where the nightly ski prices ranged from $350 to $450.

According to the report, people who visited the ski resorts started looking for accommodations 88 days in advance before traveling, which was almost a full month longer compared to the 60 days people spent looking during the 2021 ski season.