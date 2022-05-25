New Life Jacket Loaner Station opens at Spokane River Centennial Trail

The new life jacket loaner board on the Spokane River was completed on May 22, and it was started by a Spokane Boy Scout.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Don't have a life jacket for this summer? You can now borrow one from the Spokane River Centennial Trail.

The new life jacket loaner board, which was started by a Spokane Boy Scout, was completed on May 22.

Walker Jones, a Boy Scout from Troop 439, learned of the need for life jackets along to Spokane River, to increase safety for kids participating in water sports such as boating, swimming, paddle boarding, and other water sports.

Jones worked with Safe Kids Spokane, whose goal is to keep kids safe, and other organizations to complete the building of a life jackets loaner board as his Eagle Scout project.

He organized fundraisers, purchased the materials, and coordinated the building of the board with other scouts from his troop. The White Elephant stores also donated some of the life jackets when they closed. Additional funding for the project came from the East Region EMS and Trauma Care Council.

Spokane Valley Fire Department and Washington State Parks were in charge of securing a location put the life jacket loaner board. The Centennial Trail is a 40-mile paved recreational trail for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles.

According to the Friends of the Centennial Trail (FCT) website, about 2.5 million people enjoy the Spokane River Centennial Trail each year, and 90% of Washington residents participate in some form of non-motorized recreation there each year.