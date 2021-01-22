Love your neighborhood? Write a poem about it for Spokane Arts

The format for your poem is up to you. It can be something as short as a three-line haiku or as long as 30 lines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — What makes you feel lucky to live in Spokane? Spokane's poet laureate is asking current and former residents of the Lilac City to brag about their neighborhoods in poetry.

Chris Cook was inspired by fellow poets in the area who have been highlighting their own neighborhoods through verse The project funded by Spokane Arts is called "In the Neighborhood."

“You don’t have to be a published poet. Amateurs are just fine," Cook said. "I know teachers have assigned this to their grade school kids.”

Cook has been involved in the local poetry scene for 20 years and recites his poetry on Spokane Public Radio.

The format for your poem is up to you. It can be something as short as a three-line haiku or as long as 30 lines.

Those who are interested in submitting a poem can do so for free on the Spokane Arts website. All ages are welcome to enter their work until Feb. 12, 2021.