World Badminton Junior Championship coming to Spokane this September

During the two week tournament, 400 athletes from over 50 countries will travel to Spokane to compete at The Podium.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is officially hosting the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) Junior Championships in September.

During the two week tournament, 400 athletes from over 50 countries will travel to Spokane to compete at The Podium, including top contenders from France, Germany, India, Belgium, Malaysia, Denmark, Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Guatemala, Indonesia and Canada.

“In addition to providing the highest-level competition, The Podium Powered by STCU will also provide a platform for international friendship and goodwill among the top rising athletes from around the world,” Linda French, CEO of USA Badminton said.

Chairman of USA Badminton Fred Tang said the event will provide a fantastic opportunity for young badminton players from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

“This is a milestone event for our organization and Spokane," Ashley Blake, Spokane Sports CEO, said. "We are honored to be the first American city chosen to host this prestigious event.”

Organizers with the Spokane Sports Commission said the tournament will generate $5 million in tourism to the city.

“It’s also the first time our city has hosted a world championship, an exciting indication of what’s possible when you pair a world-class sports facility with community leaders who support economic development through sports tourism,” Blake said.

The Podium will also host the 2023 USA Badminton Junior National Championships in late June, giving the city a great opportunity to become more familiar with the fast-paced sport.

The tournaments will be taking place from Sep. 24 to Oct. 8. Volunteer opportunities and ticket information for the tournamnet will be available soon. An athlete draw event is slated for August 2.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.