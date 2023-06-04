Woodworker Network celebrates 30th year in business

Located an hour north of Spokane in Addy, Washington, Woodworker Network specializes in making custom tables, countertops, mantles and doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ADDY, Wash. — Any one who has driven up to Colville on Highway 395 has probably seen the sign for Woodworker Network.

Located an hour north of of Spokane in Addy, Washington, Woodworker Network specializes in making custom tables, countertops, mantles and doors. This year marks the store's 30th anniversary. To celebrate, they will be hosting a big sale from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22.

The products Woodworker Network has produced can be seen across several local businesses, namely Vaquiero's Mexican Restaurant in Spokane Valley, where their long counter sits proudly in the restaurant's bar.

For more information on Woodworker Network, visit their Facebook page.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.