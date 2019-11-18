Editor's note: Above video is a 2018 report on the renovation of the Wonder Building

SPOKANE, Wash. – A historic building in downtown Spokane is debuting a new market complete with several food and drinks vendors on Monday.

The 12,000-square-foot Wonder Market in the Wonder Building located at 835 N. Post St. is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors include Chef Chad White's second High Tide Lobster Bar location, Evans Brothers Coffee, Bean & Pie, and a catered event space with Mangia Catering.

What are the businesses opening in Wonder Market?

High Tide held a soft opening for its new location on Thursday. The original location on Riverside Avenue opened in early 2019. Hours there are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The restaurant's hours in the new space are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Evans Brothers Coffee was founded by Sandpoint brothers Rick and Randy Evans in the summer of 2009. In 2016, its Sandpoint location won third place for America's Best Coffeehouse at Coffee Fest Portland.

The brothers also opened a location in Coeur d'Alene at 5th Street and Sherman Avenue in 2017.

Bean & Pie was founded in 2017 out of a small home kitchen. Just one year later, the business brought its baked goods to the Kendall Yards Night Market and the Kootenai County Farmers Market in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

The business creates pies using as many local and organic ingredients as possible.

Wonder Market is also holding a grand opening event on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Organizers anticipate hosting a band and a pop-up art gallery with The Art Spirit Gallery from Coeur d'Alene.

Wonder Building has a rich history

The building, once known as the Spokane Continental Bakery Building, has a rich history dating back to 1909. It was home to Wonder Bread and Hostess Cupcakes until 2000.

The Wonder Building now offers 112,000-square-feet for offices, food retailers and artisanal products. Two entrances for the market are located at North Post and Lincoln Streets.

