SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Prep High School is honoring late counselor and cross country coach Joe Feryn with a special logo this year.

Feryn died on July 5 after a nearly three-year battle with cancer. Feryn reintroduced cross country jerseys featuring the Gonzaga Prep "G" with wings.

This season, the Gonzaga Prep football team is wearing a sticker with the logo on their helmets in his honor.

"Its been something that we've kind of rallied around," said Gonzaga Prep teacher and coach Stephen Manfred.

"It symbolizes hope. It symbolizes family, it symbolizes love; all of the characteristics Joe embodied, and I want that to be a part of our football program," said Gonzaga Prep football coach and teacher Dave McKenna.

