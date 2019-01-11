SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday night at the Spokane Chiefs game will let guests experience more than just a hockey game. After the first period of the game, 25 wiener dogs will take to the ice to compete in the team's inaugural wiener dog race.

The dogs will run straight on the ice, competing to get from one side of the rink to the other in the fastest time.

"They're bred to run and hunt," said Margo Mossburg, founder of Dachshund Rescue NW.

Dachshund is the official name of the wiener dog breed. Mossburg said because of the breed's good recall skills, the dogs will do great in the Sunday races.

Since the race is happening after the players' skates have already chopped at the ice, it won't be too slippery for the dogs to run on.

"It's one of those things that has become a bit of a tradition in hockey," said Jay Stewart, vice president of the Spokane Chiefs. "It's entertainment and it will maybe raise a little awareness for the organization."

Dachshund Rescue NW is going to be racing one of their dogs during the event. Mossburg hopes that it will raise awareness for all dog rescues in the Inland Northwest.

She wants people to know that adopting a dog can be just as satisfying as buying a puppy.

The Chiefs are hoping to make the races an annual event because of the good response this year's race has already had.

