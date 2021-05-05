The Wienermobile has rolled into Spokane: When and where you can see it

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels will hold multiple events throughout the week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Spokane this week.

The 27-foot long vehicle will be at multiple events throughout the week at various grocery stores in the area. People who attend the events can take selfies with the Wienermobile, take a tour of the vehicle and meet the Hotdoggers themselves, Tommy Salami and Niener Wiener. Every year there are 12 Hotdoggers who get drive the iconic vehicle around the country.

There will also be a chance to walk away with an iconic Weiner Whistle.

The Wienermobile will visit four Fred Meyer locations around the area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is a list of where the Wienermobile will be parked this week:

Thursday at the Fred Meyer on Ralph St. in Spokane

Friday at the Fred Meyer on N Division St. in Spokane

Saturday at the Fred Meyer on Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley

Sunday at the Fred Meyer on W Kathleen Ave in Coeur d'Alene

According to a press release, the Hotdoggers, or those who get to drive the Wienermobile coast-to-coast, aim to bring nostalgia, smiles and light-heartedness to the regions they visit.