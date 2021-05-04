Where to get Gonzaga merchandise for the big game

With the rise in popularity, the Zag Store also opened a pop-up shop.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a high demand for Gonzaga merchandise right now. If you want to sport Gonzaga red and blue for the big game, the Zag Store has you covered.

The Zag Store manager Megan Hawley said they set up a pop-up shop at Riverpark Square for people to shop as well. She said they will be carrying a lot of Final Four shirts, hats, beverage cozies, banners and stickers to fuel GU pride.

There is still Gonzaga gear available at the store on campus and online.