Washington sisters write children's book about Spokane

Nancy and Julia Glen have written three books about different cities in Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sisters Nancy and Julia Glen are taking their adventures to Spokane.

The newest book in their children's book series is called Spokane Adventures The pair has written four other books about cities in Washington. They include Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Puyallup. Spokane will also now be on the list.

The pair said they had the most fun learning about places in Spokane. Some of their favorite places were Manito park and events like the Lilac Festival.

"When we were writing this book, we just kept calling each other and saying 'Did you see this? Did you see that?'" Nancy said.

The books weave in main attractions and history within a fun storyline, Nancy said. A portion of the proceeds also goes to local literacy programs.

In the past, they say many of the people who bought their books were people who moved away and wanted to show their hometowns to their children, Julia said.

Their Seattle and Tacoma books were highlighted by NPR, Evening Magazine, and Seattle Metro.