Editor's note: Above video features social media reactions to the 2019 race T-shirt

SPOKANE, Wash. – Your chance to become part of Spokane history has arrived. Bloomsday is accepting finisher T-shirt designs for the 2020 race.

The Lilac Bloomsday Association is accepting designs for the T-shirt until Wednesday, Sept. 18. The association will pay $1,000 for the design selected.

Entries may be delivered or mailed to the Bloomsday building located 1414 N. Belt St. or delivered to Paper & Cup Coffee Shop in Kendall Yards located at 1227 W. Summit Parkway.

There are a few requirements for submitting a design. The design can have up to six colors. Artists can recommend a shirt color, though the final decision will rest with Bloomsday.

The words Lilac Lilac Bloomsday Run or Bloomsday, Spokane, Washington, 2020 and finisher must be incorporated into the design.

Designs should be no larger than 13 inches high and 11 inches wide. The artist’s name, address, email address and phone number must be on the back of each design.

Bloomsday recommends submitting designs as a polished hard copy form rather than PDFs or electronic files.

The artist of the selected design will be notified by mid-October. They will not be able to reveal that their design has been selected until the first person crosses the finish line on May 3. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of all money paid to the artist.

Questions regarding the submission process can be directed to Race Director Jon Neill by emailing jon@bloomsdayrun.org or calling 509-838-1579 ext. 11.

